'Free SHS Policy Similar To NDC’s Progressively Free Educ.Policy’ – Kofi Adams

Related Stories National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams says the Akufo-Addo-led government’s flagship program, the free Senior High School policy is comparable to his party’s progressively free education policy.



Kofi Adams who is now overwhelmed by the policy advised government to put in place measures to make the policy “a long lasting” one.



“This policy is similar to the NDC’s progressively free education policy. There should be some quality attached to the free. The policy should benefit all including continuing students. It shouldn’t be free only for ‘freshers’ but to all. If possible needy but brilliant students should have some privileges as well,” he said on Neat FM.



Mr. Adams however applauded President Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free SHS and called on all Ghanaians to support the program.



The New Patriotic Party, then in opposition promised to implement a free Senior High School policy when voted into power. Since winning the 2016 election, steps have been taken to kick start the implementation of the policy across the country.



A little over 400,000 students are expected to benefit from the policy that will exempt them from paying for tuition and other fees.



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament says the current state of the free SHS programme was not the one government promised the citizens last year.



According to Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, the government has denied about 565,404 students in Senior High School from benefiting from the free second cycle education for all.



Speaking at a news conference in Parliament, the MP for the Tamale South Constituency said, there are 285,450 students enrolled in second year while 279,954 students are enrolled in third year but the NPP government has sidelined them.



“The continued claim by President Akufo-Addo and his acolytes that they have fulfilled their Universal Free SHS for all promise is simply hypocritical… By its inability to roll out Free SHS to cover those in second and third years, the NPP has only successfully vindicated those who said Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS promise was a hoax. What we have have been presented by the NPP is simply another version of Progressively Free SHS for some first years students.” He said.