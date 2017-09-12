'We Lose Corruption, Galamsey Wars; We Lose Ghana'

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to members of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to help his administration fight corruption and illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), which he described as two of the most challenging problems in the country.



According to Mr Akufo-Addo, if the country fails to win the fight against environmental hazards, especially illegal mining and corruption, the country will be underdeveloped.



Addressing the National Conference of the GBA in Sunyani on the theme: “Saving the Future Generation from the Scourge of Corruption and Environmental Hazards – The Role of the Legal Profession”, the President charged members of the bar to support the executive arm of government to stop illegal mining activities across the country.



“We all know if we do not get a hand on corruption we will not be able to develop our nation. By the same token if we do not win the fight against environmental hazards, especially the battle against the galamsey phenomenon, we’ll have no nation to speak off. I’m fully committed as president of the republic to do all in my power to confront these twin challenges.



“In this endeavour, I ask for the support of this association, I need your support to ensure the success of these battles. Ensure speedy prosecution of those involved in illegal mining activities. It is important that the deterrence is quickly dispersed to reinforce the abhorrence of the Ghanaian nation about the illegal galamsey activities which threatens our very survival and future.



“Let’s be mindful of each other’s prerogatives and duties. I’m calling for us, the bar, bench and executives to enter into a grand alliance to fight and defeat the twin surges in the supreme interest of the Ghanaian people.”