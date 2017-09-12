Bawumia Mocks NDC

Related Stories







Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, has mocked the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their criticisms of the free SHS program. The minority has described the flagship program of the ruling government which began on Monday, September 11, 2017 as a hoax. According to them the policy is unsustainable.



















e thank God. They said it was impossible. They said it was an election gimmick. They said it was a hoax. Today, the impossible has become possible. Today, Free Senior High School education is here. We thank God for the vision and fortitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo... God bless our homeland Ghana"



In a post he wrote on his facebook page Dr Bawumia said: "W











