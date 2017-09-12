I'm Happy Mzbel Is Seeing Nana Addo's Work - Mustapha Hamid

Related Stories Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid says he is happy to have heard musician, Berlinda Nana Ekua Amoah, aka Mzbel admitting to the fact that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is delivering majority of his promises mainly the ‘Free Senior High School’.



Mzbel, a sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has before chastised Nana Addo whiles campaigning to be president.



But she recently took to her Facebook page to share her experience of the new policy which takes effect in public senior high schools across the country.



“Free Education here we come!!! It’s actually true oo!!! Hahaha. Nana well done oo. Unto the next level. One Corner Dancer. Insha Allah,” she wrote.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Mustapha Hamid was amazed and described the “16 years” hit maker as a “good critic”.



“You know it is good to criticize, but when the person you are criticizing is doing the right thing, you have to speak well of him. I am happy she is seeing what president Nana Addo is doing. The President promised and he is delivering” he told host Mc-Jerry