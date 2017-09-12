I Am A Proud Supporter Of NDC - Mzbel

Related Stories Controversial Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel has said she is a proud supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She said she has not switched to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to her, she cares about the progress of Ghana and policies that will make life easier for all.



Mzbel has come under a barrage of attacks on social media for supposedly endorsing the free SHS policy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but she said the policy is good and needs to be supported.



Mzbel prior to the 2016 polls openly endorsed former President John Mahama and the NDC.



She was quoted to have said Nana Addo is not a presidential material and Ghanaians should not vote for him.



Following her endorsement of the policy, she has come under attacks on social media.



But the 'Awoso Me' hitmaker in a Facebook post said "she strongly believe that politics shouldn’t divide us. It should rather be a platform to propel the sharing of forward moving ideas and the ability to support what will make the life of those who vote for us better."



She said "If something goes wrong, I will say it the same way I will approve of something that is right. Borrowing words from Benigno Aquino III, ‘I have a simple goal in life: to be true to my parents and my country as an honourable daughter, a caring sister, and a good citizen.’



"And oh Nana I think Free should be Totally Free so the PTA fee distin di3 no lie.."