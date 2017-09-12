I’ve Not Attacked Amidu In Any Article – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Related Stories Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has rejected accusations that he had attacked a senior member and a critic of the party, Martin Amidu in an article.



Mr. Amidu, a former Attorney General in his latest epistle chastised Ablakwa for supposedly attacking him in an article titled “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda,” which sought to take him on over some comments he made against former president John Mahama who was an international observer during the Kenyan election which was subsequently annulled by that country’s Supreme Court.



The former Attorney General did not mince words at all in taking Ablakwa to the cleaners in his five paged latest publication.



“I was astounded to read a feature article by dishonourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa entitled ‘Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’ …on 5th September 2017 in which he opens with his conduct of restraining himself from commenting on my deliberate attacks on the former President and the NDC because of his respect for elders in the NDC and the party in general.”



“Okudzeto Ablakwa is the person whom while claiming to be entitled to the title Honourable Deputy Minister at age 28 years without having done any public service in his life has made himself notorious for insulting everybody old enough to be his father and other elders including former President Rawlings and former President Kufuor. But Okudzeto Ablakwa chose to give the impression in his feature article devoted to insulting me with reckless abandon that he respects elders, at least in the NDC, and excuses his attacks on me for exercising my right to free speech in congratulating the Kenyan Supreme Court for the Court’s decision annulling the 8th August 2017 elections on the flimsy ground that I had attacked ‘the former President’ whom I believe is supposedly dumb figuratively and therefore unable to speak for himself,” he added in the article.



But in his response, Mr. Ablakwa said “I state for the record and in true conscience before God and man that I have authored no article on the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu.”



“I have taken the effort to Google search the said article which I am accused of writing and found the article: ‘Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’…’ rather published in the name of Ohenenana Obonti Krow on ghananewsonline.com.gh dated September 4, 2017,” Mr. Ablakwa said in a statement.



Meanwhile, citifmonline.com’s checks show that ghananewsonline.com.gh did publish the said article, titled “Martin Amidu’s “Hate Agenda”—His Outstanding Disrespect For Mahama, The NDC And The Judiciary Is Astounding” on September 4, 2017 with the name Ohenenana Obonti Krow being the author.



Modernghana.com, which belongs to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the other hand, posted the same article the following day, September 5, 2017, with the author’s name being Andrews Krow.



Checks by Citifmonline.com however appears to suggest that the article in question was written by one individual with two different first and middle names, but the same surname.



Sources at modernghana.com also told citifmonline.com that, they have not published any article from the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



They however said the writer of the article which appeared on their website is a supporter of the NDC and a known columnist on their website.