Mahama Visits Morocco For Women Summit

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Marrakech- Morocco, to address a Summit of Women in Agriculture.



The Summit is being organized by Believe in Africa, in collaboration with OCP

Group, United Nations Women, Africa 24 TV, Forbes Afrique and AllAfrica

Magazines.



Mr Mahama is the Special Guest of Honour for the Summit, which is

bringing together 350 participants from across the African continent and North

America.



‘Empowering Women in Agriculture: Generating Sustainable Growth, Bridging

the Gender Gap’ is the theme for the Summit’



A statement issued by Mr Mahama’s Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari on Monday September 11, 2017 said, the Organisers believe Mr. Mahama has demonstrated his commitment to transforming the African continent.



The Organisers further described him as one of the leaders promoting ‘Agenda 2063’- the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa- by addressing gender and economic inequality in the agricultural sector.



The Marrakech Summit is also in line with the African Development Bank’s

“Feed Africa Initiative” being championed by President Mahama.