Prez Akufo-Addo Reveals Source Of Funding For Free SHS Policy

Related Stories President Akufo Addo has revealed the source of funding for the free SHS policy, an issue which has been a major talking point of the Minority in Parliament.



The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu at a news conference Monday questioned the sustainability of the policy, while demanding from government the source of funding.



But speaking at the launch of the free SHS policy in Accra Tuesday President Akufo-Addo said the funds will come from proceeds from the country's natural resources, mainly mineral and oil revenues.



He said it will be better for such money to be used to improve the lives of people than going into the pockets of a few.



President Akufo Addo said knowledge and power are not the preserve of the elite, hence it is imperative to ensure that all children of school- going age are educated.



President Akufo Addo added that government will accept any constructive criticism to improve the programme.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says as part of government's Free SHS policy, capitation grant as well as feeding grant and other arrears will be duly honoured.



He said for the first time in the history of the country, students would not have to pay fees before they start school.



He was speaking at the launch of the Free SHS policy in Accra. He said the policy is the greatest legacy of the current government.





Video=





Source: gbcghana.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.