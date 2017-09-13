Some of Nana Addo's Policies Will Plunge Country Into Chaos – Koku

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho has said that even though he has an aversion to the ideologies of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he will never wish them and their leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo bad.



According to him, the NPP is now implementing some ideas of the NDC which to him is “Okay” – but “We must strategize well”.



“We (NDC) must go back to our ideologies. We are social democrats, the NPP claim they are capitalist but their policies are not working so diverting to be socialists like us. But their kind of socialism they are practicing will bring chaos to this country,” he said.



Koku Anyidoho however opined that some policies been implemented by the Nana Addo-led government will ‘collapse’ the country.



He failed to pinpoint one policy that will lead to the nation’s failure but insisted that – “Nana Addo will blow of the system into chaos. He wants to implement a socialist policy. And if we are not careful and he doesn’t do it well, he will destroy the system.”



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC after questioning President Nana Addo’s style of leadership said – “We want the best for this country. I will never go on my knees to pray against this country because NPP is in power. I will never wish this country bad because of Nana Addo. No way”.