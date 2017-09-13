Mahama Should Enroll His Family To Enjoy Free SHS - Wontumi

Related Stories NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi wants former President John Dramani Mahama to register all his family members who are qualified for Senior High School with immediate effect.



Wontumi who could not hide his joy over the implementation of the infamous Nana Addo’s ‘Free SHS’ policy produced some satiric melodies during an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



“What John Mahama couldn’t do, President Nana Addo has done it . . . God, what else do we want from Nana Addo again?” the joyous NPP guru sang.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, September 12 launched the Free SHSpolicy at the West African Senior Secondary School (WASS) in Accra.



Delivering an address at the launch of the Free SHS programme, the President said his government is open to accept inputs from all quarters to make the programme long lasting and successful.



Chairman Wontumi as affectionately called in the political fraternity lauded the president for making his promise a reality to shame his critics.



To him, the policy must benefit family members of former President John Dramani Mahama so they can appreciate the hard work of President Nana Addo.



“John Mahama must send all his family members to SHS to benefit. He thought President Nana Addo couldn’t do it, he has done it. Free education is here,” he told host Mac-Jerry Osei Agyemang.







