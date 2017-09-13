Free SHS Commendable – Ofosu Ampfo

Related Stories Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has exalted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme.



According to him, the NDC is not against the implementation of the Free SHS but the approach is what the party has issues with.



Speaking on Peace FM Wednesday, Mr Ampofo said: “The NDC is not against the Free SHS, the point is all of us are travelling to Kumasi but one say I will go through Nsawam and the others say they will go through other routes, and so we are just concerned about the approach.”



Nonetheless, he added: “Nana Akufo-Addo has launched the programme and I commend him for that. But if a community like Mame Krobo did not have a Community Day Senior High School, it wouldn’t have been possible for students in Afram Plains South to benefit from the programme.



“That is why we in the NDC said first of all, the government will need to increase access and give opportunities to more students to enrol.”



The Free SHS programme was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, September 12 in Accra.



Delivering an address at the launch of the Free SHS programme the President said, among other things, that his government is open to accept inputs from all quarters to make the programme long lasting and successful.



“As is with all human endeavours, we will certainly face challenges in the implementation of this policy of Free SHS despite our best preparation and efforts. We may falter but by the grace of the almighty God, we shall not fall for we will be ready in all humility to accept inputs and criticisms aimed at improving the policy,” he stated.



He added: “The policy is not about the NPP or the NDC. The beneficiaries will not only be NPP members or sympathisers. They will be Ghanaians from all walks of life and from all political persuasions. This is about Ghana and how best to build a progressive and prosperous nation for this and future generations. Its constitutionality is not in doubt. All Ghanaians should support the policy to ensure its success.”