Free SHS: Bow Down Your Head In Shame -Yamin To Nana Addo

The Aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yamin has lashed out at the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asking him to bow down his head in shame over the free SHS policy.



He said the speech writers of the President during the launch of the policy on September 12, 2017 did a disservice to him by calling on his political opponents to bow down their heads in shame for doubting the policy.



Speaking on Abusua FM, Mr Yamin said it was wrong for the President to make that statement even if it was an ex-tempo saying innuendoes do not befit his status.



He indicated that the President has not been able to tell the source of funding for the policy.



According to him, the total oil revenue cannot pay the expenses of the students even per one term as said by the President.



Mr Yamin said the policy has the tendency to bring untold hardships to parents saying the President has not been fair to beneficiary students.



The former Deputy National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said there is the likelihood that quality education will go down with the introduction of the policy.



‘The President has not been able to tell us the source of funding for the sustainability of the free SHS policy. Only 20% of the money has been disbursed to the various Senior High Schools. So you don’t over joy in this issue.



‘The President should rather bow down his head in shame for introducing free SHS policy which has the tendency to .1. to bring down the quality of education, 2. to bring untold hardships to parents. 3. the instability as far as the placements of the students are concerned,’ he pointed out.



He said there is not enough infrastructure to accommodate fresh students calling on the President to praise the former President John Dramani Mahama for his E-Block schools which have helped in accommodating thousands of students.