This Logic Beats Me Completely! - James Agyenim Boateng Writes

Related Stories Government communicators and apologists admit that "free SHS"(?), for now, covers ONLY first year students, despite NPP's manifesto promise to "ensure free education for all Ghanaian children up to senior high school".



In fact, these same people also admit that continuing students (2nd and 3rd SHS students) are completely excluded from the ongoing policy.



Put differently, students in SHS 2 and 3 will pick their own bills for secondary education. And that's a point that government communicators do not disagree!



Yet they insist they insist that the government's free secondary education policy in its present form is not progressively free but rather universally free.





Source: James Agyenim-Boateng/facebook