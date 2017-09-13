Mahama Is Spent Force – Dela Coffie

Related Stories An outspoken member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie, has emphatically stated that Mr Mahama is a spent force who will not be elected to lead the party to capture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.



He consequently told Mr Mahama that he would be rejected by the party’s delegates during the primaries.



“Mr Mahama did his best while in political power but the people rejected him massively during the 2016 polls so he should take the back seat. The NDC should move forward without him.”



Dela Coffie, an avowed critic of Mr. Mahama, told Hello Fm in Kumasi that even with the advantage of incumbency in 2016, Mr Mahama was defeated by Nana Akufo-Addo by a margin of over one million votes.



“What would Mr Mahama tell Ghanaians differently to capture political power for the NPP during the 2020 elections if given the nod to lead the NDC as flagbearer in 2020.



Without mincing words, Della Coffie indicated that the NDC needs a new leader, who can appeal to the electorate, to be able to defeat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020.



Della Coffie stated that he would rally behind presidential hopefuls in the party such as Dr Duffuor, Joshua Alarbi, among others.



The NDC member described Mr. Mahama’s comment during a recent Unity Walk in Tamale that God intentionally gave political power to the NPP in 2016 to expose their incompetence as a lazy way of addressing important issues.”



According to him, Mr Mahama blatantly ignored party structures and advice from the hierarchy during the 2016 polls, stressing that Mr Mahama was solely responsible for the NDC’s humiliating defeat in the 2016 elections.



“He did not listen to advice from party leaders so he should confront the issues as they are and stop putting the blame of the NDC’s 44 percent margin of votes in 2016 on God or Satan, because we lost because of him”.



“Any NDC member that would doubt my membership of the NDC is a confused person, my father was a cadre so I was born into the party,” he stated.



He explained that he has no hatred for Mr Mahama but would always speak the truth without fear or favour.