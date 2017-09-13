Kwadwo Mpianim Denies Media Report

Kwadwo Mpianim Related Stories Former Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Mpiani, has denied media reports that he gave $100,000 to Chris Azawodie, an activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the importation of motorcycles in 2008.



Mr Azawodie recently claimed in separate petitions to President Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) that he received $100,000 from the former Chief Staff.



This was after Azadwodie’s two residential properties with addresses House K4C and House K4D respectively, both located within the Manet Palms gated community at East Legon, Accra, had reportedly been forcibly taken over by a former Presidential adviser under the previous Kufuor administration, Tommy Amematorkpor.



Mr. Azadwodie claimed he received $100,000 each from Kwadwo Mpiani and Tommy Amematorkpor to aid him to import some 15,000 motorcycles for onward distribution to teachers nationwide in support of President Akufo-Addo’s campaign, but failed to repay the said amount due to what he described as a deliberate attempt by the National Investment Bank (NIB) at the time not to release the first batch of 7,500 bikes which arrived in Ghana in February 2008.



Mr Amematorkpor sued the activist and the court gave him the authority to evict the latter from the two properties.



But Mpiani said he never gave any money to Mr. Azawodie for business.



According to Mr Mpiani, even though he knows Azawodie, he does not know his business, saying that he has not given even one cedi to him.