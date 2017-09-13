NPP’s National Council To Meet Over Constitution Review Proposals

The Committee will have a month or two to finish its work Related Stories The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), will today [Wednesday], hold a crunch meeting aimed at setting up a Committee to review proposals for constitutional amendment of the party’s constitution.



The meeting by the Council, which is the second highest decision-making body of the party, comes weeks after the NPP’s conference in Cape Coast where it was agreed that a Committee will be set up to review all proposals. President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, are expected to be present at the meeting.



The NPP will further in December 2017 hold an extraordinary conference to adopt or reject the reviewed proposals for amendment.



NPP founding fathers kick against constitutional review



The Association of Founding Fathers and Patrons of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, earlier kicked against proposed changes to the party’s constitution. It warned that some of the amendments being canvassed were problematic and could create trouble for the party.



The Association at a press conference addressed by its Chairman, Kofi Obiri Yeboah in Kumasi, made reference to the suggestion that Member of Parliament (MP)/Parliamentary Candidate is allowed to appoint constituency and polling station officers, and described it as outrageous.



They added that the party had come too far “to throw democracy to the dogs.”