Nana Akufo Addo Picks Sammi Awuku As YEA Board Chairman

Sammy Awuku Related Stories The president in consultation with the council of state has appointed nine (9) member Board of Directors for the Youth Employment Agency.



The Board is set to be chaired by Mr. Sammi Awuku, the youth icon and currently the National youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party.



Prominent among them is the veteran politician and founder of the Ghana’s School Feeding Programme, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuour.



The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong will represent management on the Board.



Other members include Emmanuel Sin Nyet Asigri, Ag. CEO of the National Youth Authority and a Forensic Auditor, Mr. James Quarshie.



