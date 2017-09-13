Nii Lante Vanderpuye ‘Joins’ NDC flagbearership Race

Related Stories The race for the flagbearership position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is getting keener as former appointees in the erstwhile Mahama-led administration lace their boots for the contest.



The latest to join is the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.



With about two years for the NDC to go congress, many people have expressed their intent to lead the party in the 2020 elections.



Key amongst them are: a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi; a former Vice-President, Mr Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur; a former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr. Sylvester Mensah, the long-serving MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Bagbin.



Flyers advertising most of these presidential hopefuls have their posters in many parts of the country which has raised anxiety within the party.



But former President John Mahama is also considering giving the presidency a second shot after losing the 2016 general elections.



However, Nii Lante Vanderpuye while addressing his constituents at ‘Accounting to the People tour’ organized by Concern Youth of Odododiodoo said he will contest the NDC flag-bearer race, on condition that the former President Mahama declines to join the race.



In his view, apart from the former President, he is the best bet for the NDC returning to power in 2020.



The former Sports Minister said he has the magic wand to wrestle power from President Akufo-Addo and change the fortunes of Ghana.



“I’m the only one who can beat Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections o if President Mahama does not contest, I will” Nii Lante told Onua FM.