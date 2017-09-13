Ask Mahama Where He Got Money To Fund His ‘Free SHS’ – Kokofu To Pratt

Related Stories Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament [MP] for Bantama constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has charged Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper to consult ex- President John Dramani Mahama on where he got capital to implement his ‘Free SHS’ programme he claims he started if he wants to know that of the NPP.



To him, the NDC claim they initiated and started free SHS, therefore they should be given credit as such.



“I charge Kwesi Pratt who always claims he is not an NDC member but thinks like them to first tell us where President Mahama and his government got the money to fund the free SHS they started, if he really wants to continue the dialogue on where President Akufo-Addo will get the funds to finance the started programme . . . I will systematically lay-out our source of income to him [Kwesi Pratt] if he provides me with answers to this question,” he challenged Kwesi Pratt.



Members of the NDC have accused the NPP of not fulfilling the exact promise they made during the 2016 elections campaign with respect to the Free SHS pledge.



According to the former MP “what at all is their beef when the continuing students have not complained, but are happy about the initiative even though they were not included”.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political discussion segment, he advised school authorities demanding various forms of money from first year students to desist from such acts before they are made to face the full rigour of the law.



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asked the Akufo-Addo-led government to explain to parents that the free SHS policy being implemented now is only for new entrants because the promise was free SHS and not free ‘first year SHS’.



He said during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s ‘Alhaji and Alhaji’ programme last Saturday.



