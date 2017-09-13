Bawumia Must Succeed Akufo-Addo – Resigned Minister

Related Stories Resigned Deputy Minister of Agriculture William Quaittoo has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia should succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo as flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for subsequent elections.



According to him, such a move will help the NPP “erase” the perception that it is an Akan-inclined party.



Mr Quaittoo resigned after an avalanche of criticism against him following his description of northerners as “difficult” people who are fond of “lying” to get what they want.



He has apologised to ortherners for his comments and described it as a slip, adding that he would never intentionally insult people he stayed with for 27 years.



Asked by Bola Ray on Starr FM on Wednesday about whether Dr Bawumia should be Nana Akufo-Addo’s successor, Mr Quaittoo answered in the affirmative and said he was ready and willing to campaign for the Vice President should the time and need arise.





