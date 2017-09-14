Gabby Otchere-Darko sues Ghana Palaver...

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has sued Revelap Publishers & Suppliers limited, the publishers of the Ghana Palaver newspaper, and a Ghanaian citizen, for defamation.



The defamation concerns a news story published in the Ghana Palaver newspaper on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, alleging that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, gave Mr. Otcehre Darko’s law firm a $20 million review contract.



The newspaper said this information was from “unimpeachable sources” and described this alleged sole-sourced contract given to Mr. Otchere-Darko as an act of nepotism, whilst disparaging his law firm, Africa Legal Associates.



Mr. Otchere-Darko is seeking an injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the defamatory content that spawned this lawsuit. He is also demanding legal fees as part of his suit.



Mr. Otchere-Darko’s lawyers, in the writ said the allegations were “utterly false, products of the defendants’ imagination and were mischievously calculated by the defendant to disparage him [Otchered Darko] and to create disaffection for him and to bring him into odium in the eyes of right thinking members of the Republic and global community.”



The lawyers held that Mr. Otchere-Darko’s reputation, “especially as a lawyer” had been damaged, and he had suffered “debilitating distress and embarrassment.”



“Further, he has been inundated with numerous calls from business associations and social relations and friends, and he has had to answer very mortifying questions,” the lawyers added.