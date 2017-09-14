NDC Has Lost Their Right To Criticise Free SHS – MASLOC Dep. CEO

Related Stories The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Maame Afua Akoto has cautioned members of the Minority to desist from criticizing the free senior High School programme because they have lost every right to criticize it.



According to the former deputy communications director of the NPP, the Minority lost their right to criticize the programme when they looted and shared state money amongst their ranks citing Woyome and the bus branding Scandal as all instances where the minority could have used the monies to implement policies that will benefit all of Ghanaians.



She added that, the NDC has since day one downplayed the essence of the free SHS programme to the development of Ghana. According to her, the Minority made it clear that the programme was never going to see the light of day.



“From the word go, the NDC did not believe the Free SHS programme was feasible. They used tax payers’ money to create adverts to condemn the free SHS programme.”

Her comments comes on the back of comments made by the minority that the free SHS programme was not sustainable. According to the Minority, the Nana Addo led government was just deceiving Ghanaians particularly parents and their wards because it was clearly evident that the programme was not going to survive.



In a press conference organised by the Minority in Parliament, the minority accused the government of their inability to make second and third years benefit from the free SHS programme.



Speaking on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show, she encouraged the minority to swallow the humble pie and support the great initiative by the Nana Addo led administration rather than organizing numerous press conferences to talk about the sustainability of a programme they never believed.