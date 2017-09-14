Bawumia Must Be Elected As NPP Flagbearer For Future Elections – MP

Related Stories Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture, William Quaitoo has stated that vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for future elections.



According to him, he [Bawumia] should succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he refuses to seek for re-election.



Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, the former deputy Agriculture minister said no one qualifies to lead the NPP in 2020 election to retain power except Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He advised the party to give opportunity to Bawumia to contest the position if the Nana Addo refuses to run for re-election.



According to him, this will help erase the thought that the NPP is an Akan based party and disliked people of the North.



He said NPP has been perceived for far too long as an Akan party and though Bawumia’s tribe are in the minority.



Dr Bawumia should be Nana Akufo-Addo’s successor, he said.



William Quaitoo added that "Yes, in the sense that NPP has been treated for far too long as being an Akan party, though his [Dr. Bawumia] tribe are in the minority, I think seriously that if NPP should elect Dr. Bawumia as our next flagbearer when Nana steps down it will go a long way to erase this erroneous impression."