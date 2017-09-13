Stop Lying In God's Name - Amidu Fires Ablakwa

Related Stories Martin A. B. K. Amidu, a former Attorney General in a recent article criticised the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for supposedly attacking him in a write-up titled “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda”.



According to Mr Amidu, the article authored by Hon Ablakwa sought to take him on over some comments he made against former President John Dramani Mahama who was an international observer during the Kenyan election which was subsequently annulled by the country’s Supreme Court.



The former Attorney General did not mince words at all in taking Mr Ablakwa to the cleaners in his five paged publication.



However, the North Tongu MP in a statement denied ever attacking Mr Amidu.



“I state for the record and in true conscience before God and man that I have authored no article on the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu,” he said.



But the "Citizen Vigilante", as Mr Amidu is affectionately called, insist the NDC MP is the author of that piece that sought to disparage him (Amidu).



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, insists he did not author an article that was critical of former Attorney General Martin Amidu, to which the latter responded describing him as an “uncouth” and “uncultured child” with “sharp teeth” who disrespects his elders.



Despite Mr Ablakwa’s initial denial, Mr Amidu insists the legislator wrote the said article: “Martin Amidu’s Hate Agenda”, under a pseudonym and, therefore, described his denial as “mischievous”.



Mr Ablakwa, however, says his denial is genuine.



Read below Martin Amidu's 'last' response on Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's continued mischief.



STOP LYING IN GOD’S NAME HON. ABLAKWA BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU



Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you are characteristically continuing your efforts to draw attention away from the evidence of your previous bad character on which I adduced documentary evidence in my article on your insulting behavior with the mischievous denials in your latest post, which I have read.



You are boldly attempting to surpass even Paul Joseph Goebbels in the art of denying the obvious in God’s name.



Kindly just explain to the public how your article “On Development In Kenyan…” published on myjoyonline.com in your real name and Parliamentary rank on 4th September 2017 was published on modernghana.com on the same day in your time dependent pseudonym Andrew Krow and stop your childlike and mischievous denials (Emphasis supplied).



You continue to portray mischief in referring to a supposed citifmonline.com hearsay commentary on my article of 12th September 2017 on your insults while deliberately suppressing the same citifmonline.com hearsay commentary on my reaction of 13th September 2017 that alleges that even modernghana.com “does not know in person this columnist, to ascertain whether or not he’s who he portrays himself to be or he could be someone else” when referring to your time dependent pseudonym Andrew Krow.



Since when did modernghana.com become deaf and dumb for citifmonline.com to speak for it?



As for one Ohenenana Obonti Krow now claiming to be your time dependent pseudonym, Andrew Krow, I appreciate your attempt to surpass even Goebbels in creating deniability when the hard evidence points to you and only you alone through your article “On Development In Kenya….” on the same modernghana.com of 4th September 2017.



I am not an idiot to buy into your known orchestrated and mischievous methods of denying the obvious with surrogates claiming responsibility.



Surely, Ghanaians are discerning and will judge by known and proven integrity and not lies. Stop your known endemic lies! I am done with responding to your continued mischief. Truth always stands!



Martin A. B. K. Amidu



(Citizens Vigilance for Justice)



13th September 2017