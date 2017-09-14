Resurrection, Heaven Debate Needless – Obiri Yeboah

A traditional leader and sociologist, Nana Obiri Yeboah, has described as needless the age-old debate on who goes to heaven on the day of judgement.



According to him, the focus should be on uniting all religious sects to understand that they share same values.



“…That is where our focus should be. But whether somebody died and didn’t resurrect or somebody is going to heaven is not important today. You will not go to heaven, your leader died and didn’t resurrect….it is not important,” he Starr FM Thursday.

He added, “What is important is that the people are at peace, they have something to eat, they are healthy, they are able to understand information and they are able to go round their work. Spiritually, you are on your own and it is between you and your God.”



Contributing on the same show, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Opuni Frimpong said religion should not be allowed to frustrate “our national growth and development.”



“We are bigger than our differences. This country is bigger than any religion, ethnic group or culture,” he added.



On his part, a senior lecturer at the department of religion at the University of Ghana Dr. Ben Willie Golo argued that “just us culture is shared, religion is also shared.”



He continued that “In Ghana, we live in a liberal circular state. Religion and Politics cannot be the grounds for us moving forward. Our cultural identity should be the unifier.”