We Are Proud Of You: Nana B To Sammi Awuku

Nana B Related Stories The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has been appointed as the board chairman of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and has received congratulations message from Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B.



Full statement below

“Congratulations to my Boss and Brother Sammi Awuku on your appointment as the Board Chairman of Youth Employment Agency. You have always demonstrated a rare kind of passion and zeal in advancing the interest of Ghana’s youth. I am confident you will work assiduously in your new role to support the ‘Job creation agenda’ of our President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. We are proud of you once more SUPREMO”











0



Source: Peacefmonline Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.