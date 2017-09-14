NPP Makes History With Free SHS – Kamal Deen

Related Stories The Coordinator of the Nasara Club of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen-Abdulai, has stated that 11th September, 2017 will go into Ghana’s history as the day that senior high school education was “liberated from bondage of high fees which had been a privilege for the rich few.”



The NPP Nasara coordinator, speaking to this paper, noted, “The implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, despite all the negative comments and badmouthing against the policy by the NDC, is indicative of the party’s resolve to tackle the challenges confronting the country and deal with them head-on.”



According to Mr Kamal Deen, “The New Patriotic Party, though a centre-right party, is noted for formulation and implementation of policies that have the ordinary Ghanaian at heart and the youth in focus.”



He further cited policies such as Capitation Grant, School Feeding, MMT, NHIS, NYEP under the erstwhile Kufuor administration, and One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam, One Million dollars, One Constituency, under the current regime, as examples.



Mr. Kamal Deen added that implementation of the Free SHS is indicative that the NPP government is “a government by the youth and for the youth,” urging them (youth) to continue to support the government to improve their personal lives and develop the country.