Free SHS: Teachers Must Not Disgrace Gov't - Atik Mohammed

Related Stories Atik Mohammed has urged teachers in various Senior High Schools not to misuse the free SHS policy of government.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Atik Mohammed asked the teachers to provide quality teaching as the government has rolled out the free SHS programme.



He noted that the free education given to students should not make the teachers lazy or display lackadaisical attitude in executing their duties.



He cautioned the teachers to fully concentrate on the students and support the free SHS policy to become successful.



Atik advised that teachers saying they shouldn't think the free education policy would affect their salaries and fringe benefits.



"It is not going to affect the salaries you receive. It’s not going to mean that there will be reduction in your salaries. The motivation that the government has been giving you daily, those motivations will continue to come. So, you should make sure that this policy is successful,” he said.



He added that due to this policy, students now "have nothing to worry about in respect of school fees" so the teachers "now have their full concentration to teach properly. Don’t disgrace this government and Ghanaians”.



Atik also commended President Akufo-Addo and the government for monitoring the actions of the Heads of the Senior High Schools in order to discourage any attempt to charge illegal fees.



"If our monitoring of the implementation of this policy is going to be this serious, I dare say that this policy will be successful”.



He touted the free SHS policy as a "fantastic policy and I am particularly encouraged by the enthusiasm of the President, the Vice President and particularly his Ministers of the Education. They’ve shown that this is a policy we really are intent on rolling out and so we will make sure it works in any way”.







