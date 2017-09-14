Sierra Leone Will Remain Grateful To Ghana - Sierra Leone High Commissioner

Related Stories The Sierra Leone High Commissioner to Ghana Her Excellency Umu Hawa Tejan - Jalloh has said the government and people of Sierra Leone will remain grateful to Ghana for its support to the country (Sierra Leone) during challenges faced by the country such as the recent disaster that claimed over 500 lives and displaced many people, the Ibola crisis and the civil war it went through some years ago.



She made the statement when the leadership of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs paid a courtesy call on her at the High Commission in Accra to commiserate with her and the people of Sierra Leone on behalf of the Parliament of Ghana following the recent disaster that hit the country claiming over 500 lives.



Her Excellency Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh lauded the excellent relation between the two countries and hoped it will continue to grow for the benefit of both countries.



The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon Frank Annor Dompreh said Sierra Leone and Ghana need to share experiences on disaster prevention and management to ensure the safety of the people.



He emphasized the need for ECOWAS and the AU to set up a fund to deal with disasters in member countries.



The Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs, Hon Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa stressed the need for African countries to improve upon their emergency response to disasters and also learn from how the USA handled the recent hurricane Harvey that hit the country.