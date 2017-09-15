Free SHS Challenges Will Never Be Over, But.... - John Boadu

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says the challenges with the free SHS policy will not come to an end anytime soon.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', John Boadu admitted to the challenges that have characterized the free education programme of the government.



To him, there's no way the challenges will be over but what the government seeks to do is resolve them as time progresses.



He cited some challenges as the feeding programme at the various Senior High Schools, accommodation problems and other infrastructural and logistical constraints that have been genuinely raised by parents and guardians of the students, but asked Ghanaians to be patient with the government in rolling out the free SHS programme in full scale.



John Boadu told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the programme is not an easy task.



“I don’t believe the challenges will be over. There’s no country anywhere irrespective of the policy they implement that there won’t be any challenge . . . Even if there’s no challenges with what you’re doing, as you move on, the things you’re doing will change and so you need to also change things,” he said.



