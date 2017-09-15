Related Stories Hon. Balado Manu, former MP for Ahafo-Ano South, has commended the government for sanctioning two headmasters and nine others for infracting the free SHS policy.



The Ghana Education Service (GES), on Thursday, dismissed two Senior High School headmasters for extorting money from students in spite of strict directives from the Education Ministry not to do so.



The Ministry had cautioned school heads to refrain from receiving money from student under the free SHS policy.



Despite the directives, reports indicated that some school heads had flouted the instructions and were charging unauthorized fees from students.



In a statement signed by the Director General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa the two headmasters: Mr Biasu Wisdom of Pentecost SHS and Assistant Headmaster of Daffour SHS Rev. S.P. Elewokor have been ‘relieved’ of their post among others.



The headmaster of Daffour SHS, Mr. S.C.K Agbakey, will also be reprimanded for failing to supervise his subordinate the statement further indicated.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Balado was pleased with the government for issuing such sanctions to the headmasters.



According to him, "it's better for one man to die than for a whole nation to perish”.



Describing the headmasters as "bad citizens", he wondered why they refused to comply with the directives of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Education.



He alluded to the President's inaugural service when he advised Ghanaians to be good citizens, saying "during the inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President, he asked admonished all to be good citizens, but they are not being good citizens"; these headmasters have chosen "to be a spectator but even as spectators, they are being bad spectators”.





