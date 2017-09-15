Free SHS: Private Schools Will Suffer But There's Nothing Gov't Can Do - Fmr NPP MP

Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Ahafo-Ano South, Hon. Balado Manu says it will be difficult for the Government of Ghana to incorporate private secondary schools into the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Balado explained that government and private institutions have different ways of conducting business, in that the free SHS policy is solely a government programme.



According to him, the government cannot subsidize the fees for private schools or share a common responsibility with them so far as the free education policy is concerned.



Hon. Balado, who is a former Chairman of the Education Committee of Parliament, expressed regrets over the plight of the private schools because to him, there's nothing the government could do to absorb them into the programme.



He stated that the implementation of the free education programme will definitely affect private schools but the Heads should bear with the government.



“It’s unfortunate that this thing when it progresses and the government finds money to expand it, eventually I’m sad to say it; they (private schools) will be affected but it’s worth it,” the former MP added.