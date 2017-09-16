Special Prosecutor Is A Democratic Necessity- Inusah Fuseini Charges

Related Stories Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister under the John Mahama administration has given a thumb of approval to the setting up of the office of the special prosecutor.



Inusah Fuseini said the office is a “democratic necessity” which was campaigned mantra by the Akufo-Addo administration, endorsed by the people of Ghana and must be established.



He was speaking Joy FM Friday evening.



The programme which coincided with the International Democracy Day was under the theme: “Is the office of the Special Prosecutor a democratic necessity or a needless duplication.”



The Special Prosecutor’s Office is a campaign promise by then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo to extricate corruption prosecution from any political consideration.



Anytime former government officials are held accountable at the law court, there is a general perception or allegation of witch hunt against the Attorney General.



Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections said if he won, an independent prosecutor will be appointed to handle all prosecutions to avoid any form of political interference.



Having won the elections there have been a huge debate about the constitutionality as well as necessity of the office.



A first attempt to have a bill passed in Parliament to set up the office has been scuttled after the Minority raised procedural issues.



The bill was finally withdrawn for comprehensive consultation and will be returned to Parliament for consideration and approval.



There have been a two day consultative programme by Parliament’s Legal and Constitutional Committee which saw stakeholders including anti-corruption institutions share their opinion on the details of the Bill.



The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu questioned the independence of the office, especially when the appointee will be taking orders from the Attorney General.



On Ghana Connect the views on the setting up of the office were varied.



Inusah Fuseini said for a government that is bent on fighting corruption, a Special Prosecutor’s Office is significant especially when it was voted for by the people of Ghana.



He said whether or not it will be needless duplication will depend on the appointee and how he or she will go about carrying out the duties and responsibilities of the office.



On the issue of independence of the special prosecutor, Ben Abdulla Bandah MP for Offinso South said the integrity and courage of the appointee is more important in determining the independence of the appointee than the process of appointment.



He would rather a more courageous person is appointed than haggling over the process of appointment.