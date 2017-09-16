Adams Bodomo Replies Arthur Kennedy

Related Stories Arthur-K, as usual you hit some home-runs in your article, but since you mention me I have two observations.



First, don't mention me too close to the NDC because I am NOT an NDC member.



Second, criticizing the dismal conceptualization and implementation of the NPP policy of free education does NOT mean that Adams Bodomo is against free education as a whole, as some NPP sycophants are going around saying.



As I have mentioned in one of my pieces, there is nothing original about what the NPP is doing, Nkrumah already did it way back and it was truncated by the very NPP political tradition: hypocrites! The only "original" thing about it is that it is being very badly implemented.



Arthur-K, you are a nice man, if you are still an NPP member, consider hanging parties and contesting for the top job or at least serve as a Minister of Health, you will make a good leader for Ghana!