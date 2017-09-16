Related Stories Heads of private schools have impressed upon the government to absorb them into the free SHS programme since the policy has directly affected their student in-take this year.



Government rolled out the implementation of the free SHS policy this September to ensure that new entrants into the Senior High Schools enjoy free education.



The policy is to reduce the burdens of parents and guardians as well as provide quality and affordable education to the beneficiaries, and further enhance Ghana's education system.



Following the implementation of the policy, private SHSs have recorded a lesser number of student admissions, hence registering their agitations over the programme and calling on the government to factor them into the programme.



Addressing the issue on Joy FM's "New File" on Saturday, seasoned journalist Kweku Baako said it's too late for the government to bring the private schools onboard the free SHS programme.



According to him, though the private schools have genuine concerns; there's absolutely nothing the government could do about their grievances.



He explained that government's intervention on their behalf will affect the "coherence and consistency" of the programme.



“The agitation now is a bit belated. It’s come too late. If government decides to a roundabout and do any revision and things, it will create more confusion. It will affect the coherence and consistency of the implementation. Perhaps we may have to look into the future, what can be done for them but right now; I sympathize with them but I am unable to support their call,” he stated.















