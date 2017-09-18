NDC Youth Organiser Advises Sammy Awuku

Related Stories The National Youth Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sidi Abubakar, has urged the Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Sammy Awuku, to eschew tendencies of using the agency to discriminate against beneficiaries on political grounds.



“I’ll like to advise my brother that the position he’s occupying is not a political position. The position he’s occupying is for mother Ghana, and therefore every youth; irrespective of their political coloration, he must attend to them,” he said.



According to Mr Abubakar, the NDC will keep Mr Awuku on his toes to ensure the right thing is done.



Speaking in an interview on Class FM, Mr Abubakar asked Sammy Awuku to "resolve all the differences at YEA"



"If you remember, recently there is this issue of mass transfer, and accusers are pointing at him as the youth leader for masterminding that transfer. So to me, having given him this opportunity to be the Chairman of the Board of YEA, I think it’s an opportunity for him to resolve all these differences and also to be able to take the issues out of court, sanitise the Youth Employment Agency and make sure there is unity and cohesion so that they can deliver for the youth of this country.”