NDC’s MP for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has raised objections with the appointment claiming Mr. Awuku lacks the requisite experience required by law.



“I raised an objection not because he is Sammy Awuku or because he is an NPP [Youth] Organiser. I raised issues with the very requirement of the law. Act 887 of 2015 in section 4, 1(a) it is very specific on the competencies expected of the Board Chairperson,” he said.



But his claims have been rubbished by the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the ruling NPP, Mr. Dominic Eduah.



The aspiring National Youth Organizer in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com described

Dr. Donkor the Minority Spokesperson on Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprise as a mere “noise maker” in the NDC.



“I want to appeal to Dr Kwabena Donkor to be more Ghanaian than an NDC noise maker, and exhibit the core principles of Patriotism, Nationalism and Chauvinism,” a section of the statement read.



Below is the full statement:



Re: Sammi Awuku Not Qualified To Chair YEA Board-Kwabena Donkor



It is an obvious fact that leaders and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress are still battling with the unquantifiable agony, pain and sorrow that befell their corridors after the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections of the Republic Ghana.



Of which they encountered their unprecedented defeat whiles the NPP won with a landslide majority.



It's part of these obvious reasons, that the Member of Parliament for Pru East Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region, has premeditatedly decided to attack Mr Sammi Awuku on his appointment as the Board Chairman Of the Youth Employment Agency-YEA.



I want to state it clearly, without any smidgeon of ambiguity, that the unjustifiable political hatred, animosity and enmity leveled against my Boss, Sammi Awuku, the National Youth Organizer of the Incumbent New Patriotic Party will not add any political capital to Kwabena Donkor or his party.



Ironically this is the same man who bragged about his ability to solve dumsor and after a whole Ministry was created for him; he failed woefully and was sacked by President Mahama.



My advise to him is to gently concentrate on getting solutions to the problems that are bedeviling his party and his personal political carrier, and leave my Boss in peace, certainly, he will deliver with excellence to make all Ghanaians proud and happy.



Mr Sammi Awuku was appointed and endorsed by President Akufo Addo upon the authority vested in him the good people of Ghana, the President is a Legal Luminary who will not exercise his powers and authority without the constitutional recourse to the Constitution of the Republic and his decision to appoint a young man like Sammi Awuku to be chair is a clear commitment towards the youth agenda.



I want to appeal to Mr Kwabena Donkor to be more Ghanaian than an NDC noise maker, and exhibit the core principles of Patriotism, Nationalism and Chauvinism.



That will position him in the good books of the ordinary Ghanaian, than the usual propaganda and mischievous gimmickry which will rather disgrace him more.



I want to humbly urge all Ghanaians to throw all their total support behind Mr Sammi, and I am very confident that he will exercise his duties as Board Chairman of YEA with all the needed Professionalism, Competence and Dignity, without favour or selectiveness.



Signed



Mr Dominic Eduah



Deputy National Youth Organizer-NPP



