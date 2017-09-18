Akufo-Addo Must 'Slow Down' With Founders' Day Proposition – Lecturer

Related Stories A Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology says the idea to institute a ‘Founders' Day’ celebration by the incumbent government has been hasten.



Dr. Edward Brenya cautioned President Akufo-Addo to ‘slow down’ with the process after claiming that, the president may end up celebrating just a political tradition instead of celebrating the fore bearers that actually played significant role in the struggle for independence from colonial rule.



“If we don’t take care, a time will come a government of the National Democratic Congress will also declare June 4 as founder’s day because Rawlings also believes the June 4 revolution set the pace for Ghana’s actual realisation of civil democracy and disciplined leadership,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM.



A communiqué from the seat of government has indicated that, the president has proposed the celebration of September 21 as the birthday of Ghana’s former leader, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and August 4, as ‘Founders' Day’ celebration.



But the political academic says the two celebrations “could polarise the country along political traditions.”