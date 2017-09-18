Credit Me For Free SHS Policy Or Face Me In Court - Akua Donkor Tells Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Founder of Ghana Freedom Party Madam Akua Donkor has expressed concern about what she described as show of gross disrespect for her person by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led government for not crediting her with the Free SHS policy.



According to her, the NPP flagship programme which was launched last Monday was her idea and for the new Administration to implement it means that she deserves to be acknowledged.



Speaking to the Daily Heritage in an interview, she also lamented the fact that she had been overlooked by the NPP government in all its programmes and so it would be difficult for her to support the government with “the more ideas I have about the free education policy”, which she intended rolling had she been voted for as the President of the country.



“You know what? Free education was my idea. Nana Akufo Addo’s ideas were All Die-Be-Die and ex-president Mahama also came with “Edee bee keke. President Akufo Addo has sidelined me and does not invite me for his programmes and therefore I cannot support him,” Madam Donkor said.



Allegation



She alleged that prior to the 2016 election, the then candidate Nana Akufo Addo ensured she Madam Donkor was disqualified so that he could role her ideas.



“I cannot support him, because he made sure that the Electoral Commission officials would disqualify me. He said if he did not win the last election that would be his last opportunity as he would not get the opportunity to contest [the presidency] again.



“If he does things well, fine but if he fails then we have issues with him. And I would not forgive him if the free SHS policy doesn’t go well; my policy was to bring free education from the basic level to the senior high school. Look at Gaddafi, for instance, he had crude oil and everything was free in his country- electricity, water and allowance for children.



She told the paper that should the president and his team fail to sustain the policy, Ghanaians would not forgive him since he would be using state resources to implement the policy.



She urged the president to be transparent and ensure all-inclusiveness and should desist from attacking people.



Court action



Madam Donkor said she is considering a court action against President Nana Addo for “stealing her Free SHS policy.”



The free SHS policy by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo seems to be facing some intellectual property issues as founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GDP) – Akua Donkor, has revealed plans of suing Nana Addo for stealing her idea prior to the 2012 elections.



A bitter Akua Donkor reveals that she will be at least satisfied should her political critics credit her with introducing the policy.



“As soon as Nana Addo set his eyes on my posters and saw my message, he started talking about running a free senior high school programme.



But we all know he brought on board all die be die and everyone knows what I am saying is the truth,” she fumed. The free SHS policy which was launched a week ago is expected to see over 400,000 students get admitted to various senior high schools without having to pay school fees.