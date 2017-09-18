Social Workers Asked To Discharge Duties Professionally

Library Image Related Stories The Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, has urged social workers to discharge their duties professionally.



That, she explained, was the only way they could protect and care for the vulnerable.



Mrs. Ampofo made the call at the 13th matriculation and 12th graduation of the School of Social Work in Accra on Saturday, which was organised on the theme, ‘Caring for the vulnerable –social workers stand up’.



According to her, the country’s development could only be measured by how well it cared for the vulnerable, hence the need for them to respond appropriately to the needs of the vulnerable when duty calls.

Mrs. Ampofo reminded social workers that they have been trained to have the ability to perceive, appreciate and understand the situation of the vulnerable in order to identify their needs and design the relevant relief plans for them.



She said the situation where they fail to perceive and appreciate the predicament of vulnerable people, such victims remain or fall prey to abusive environments that is not in their best interest.

Mrs Ampofo bemoaned the breakdown of cultural values which she said had resulted in the neglect of the vulnerable.



She said in order to institutionalise the protection of the poor the Department of Social Welfare was established with the mandate to address their needs.



The ministry, Mrs Ampofo explained, has developed the child and family policy and the Justice for Children, while the Social Welfare Department has also begun some reforms to professionalised social work in the country.



The Acting Principal of the school, Dr Prince Boamah Abrah, urged the graduates to guard the integrity and sanctity of their profession, by exhibiting the highest standard anywhere they find themselves.



“It is our belief that the quality of training they have received would let them stand the test of time in this competitive world,” he added.



A total of 142 students graduated, while 175 fresh students were admitted.