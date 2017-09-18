We Won’t Stop Celebrating Nkrumah As Ghana's Founder...Period! - Anita De-Soso

Related Stories National Vice Chairperson for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Anita De-Soso says the proposal by President Akufo Addo to make August 4 as the Founders Day will not change the worldwide celebration of September 21 as Founder’s Day to honour Kwame Nkrumah.



She stressed that President Akufo Addo cannot re-write the country’s history to satisfy his personal interest as it is undeniable fact that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of Ghana’s Independence.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Madam Anita De-Soso maintained that the sympathizers of Kwame Nkrumah like herself and “Nkrumahist” [believers of Nkrumah ideologies] will celebrate Nkrumah’s birthday as a Founder’s Day and not as Memorial Day proposed by Nana Akufo Addo.



“Nobody can rewrite our history again for us. John the Baptist talked about Jesus Christ before He began His work but today we talk about Jesus Christ; God has blessed our Founder who is Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. I have already said that whether Akufo Addo and NPP like it or not, we will celebrate Nkrumah’s birthday as a public holiday and this coming Thursday, many programmes are underway by Kwasi Pratt and other Nkrumahist to celebrate Nkrumah’s birthday as the Founder’s Day”, she indicated.



The NDC former Women’s Organizer stressed that inasmuch as President Akufo Addo and NPP want to fix another public holiday on August 4 to include others as the Founders of Ghana’s Independence, the fact remains that Ghana is not the only country which celebrates September 21 as Founder’s Day.



“It is up to Akufo Addo and the NPP to add another public holiday on August 4 to celebrate Founders’ Day but the truth of the matter is that the Founder’s Day is not only celebrated in Ghana but other African countries as well and they celebrate it as a holiday and so Nana Addo cannot change this history”, she argued.



She stressed that other African countries see in Dr. Kwame Nkrumah a leader who died to resurrect them from death to realise the importance of fighting for independence and total emancipation.



“We want Akufo Addo to know that whether he likes it or not, we will celebrate Founder’s Day on September 21 and if he wants to add another holiday on August 4 as another Founders’ Day, we thank him; already we have so many public holidays in Ghana. Nobody can compare himself to Kwame Nkrumah because he is peerless”, she fumed.



The President has decided to propose a legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as FOUNDERS DAY, and 21st September as KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY, both of which will be observed as public holidays.



But in the meantime, the President has issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate this year’s celebration of KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY as a public holiday.