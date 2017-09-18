Stop Dabbling In Free SHS Propaganda – A.B.A Fuseini To NPP

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Connstituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has urged the ruling New Patriotic Party to stop dabbling in propaganda.



“It is important for NPP to come back to the realisation that they are no longer on the campaign train, it is important to cut out the propaganda and face the real issues."



He made this comment while reacting to various issues that have emerged following the commencement of the Free SHS policy.



He said they should ‘come back to the realisation’ that they are no longer ‘on the campaign train’ and face facts.



The Minority in Parliament says the current state of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme being rolled out was not the one government promised.



According to them, the NPP promised free ‘universal education’ and not what is being rolled out now.



Page 107 of the NPP’s 2016 manifesto said: “Free SHS – The NPP will redefine basic education to include Senior High School (SHS), covering vocational, agricultural and technical schools, and make it available for free on a universal basis to all Ghanaians” however, it is only first year SHS student benefitting.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s 'Alhaji and Alhaji' programme, Saturday, Alhaji A. B.A. Fuseini said “no objective minded person” will say Free SHS is not good however “you cannot argue that free SHS is successful because for now it is only the first years enjoying . . . it is too early to celebrate. We are nowhere yet. This is just the first term of the first year . . . you cannot have free Senior High when the majority of Senior High students are not enjoying. Let us make it clear; let’s qualify it clearly . . . let us not misconstrue that to universally free SHS; it is free education for first years for now . . . ”



Free SHS Blueprint/policy



The MP for Sagnarigu also wondered why the ruling government is being ‘secretive’ over the blueprint for the Free SHS policy.



According to him, “as far as I am concerned there is no laid down policy (blueprint). That is why I am saying that as good as the policy is, we must tread cautiously. It is very important that we all put our heads together and make this policy succeed.