FREE SHS: President Akufo-Addo Responds To Minority’s Criticisms

Related Stories “This programme is a very important one and we will find ways to sustain it,” says President Akufo Addo during a dinner on Sunday in New York.



The Minority and the opposition National Democratic Congress have expressed doubts about the sustainability of the policy.



However, in his speech he indicated that “I know what the Minority and other people have said about this programme – that we don’t have money to maintain it and the rest. I want to tell them today that we will find a way of maintaining this programme. We will definitely look for ways to sustain it.”



The President is in New York for the 72nd UN General Assembly meeting where he will deliver a speech on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid,” at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development at the Earth Institute, Columbia University in New York.



He will also hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as with some CEOs of some global enterprises during his trip.

