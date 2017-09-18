Founders' Day Isn't What We Need - PPP Director of Operations

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has proposed a legislation to Parliament to make 4th August as Founders' Day.



The proposal is to ensure that Ghanaian leaders who made tremendous contributions to the liberation of Ghana from imperialism and colonialism are commemorated and recognized for their feat in the nation's historic accounts.



The day is to honour and appreciate the collective efforts of the country's forebears towards the freedom and independence of Ghana.



By so doing, 21st September which is a statutory holiday to celebrate Ghana's First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah will be different from the Founders' Day which will be a holiday as well.



Commenting on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, the Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party, Nana Ofori Owusu has raised objections to the President's proposal.



Nana Ofori Owusu, reading some historical accounts on the programme, noted that there are intellectual arguments over the founding of the country but it won't be best for the government to introduce the Founders' Day.



“We get lost in it and we don’t know what the value is. And people will shout and scream. I am of the view that there are great Ghanaians who risked everything on the line for Ghana to become Ghana. And people indeed said that the name Ghana was picked before Kwame Nkrumah brought the name Ghana. So, there’s a continuity. So, if that is what you brought, then it’s a continuity. It’s a manifestation of the original thought. So, why the separation of these great minds and great people? We shouldn’t separate them. They should be one,” he said.



According to him, there are pressing needs of Ghanaians that should be dealt with not proposing legislations for another holiday in the country.



“We, as a nation, we’re suffering from economic malnutrition. We’re suffering from psycho-social trauma as a people. We’re suffering from children having children, homelessness. We’re suffering from all these things. So, we need a oneness of thought, oneness of purpose . . .”



