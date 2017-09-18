Police Rubbishes A-Plus Bribery Allegation Against Jinapor And Assenso-Boakye

Related Stories Controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus' bribery allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff have been rubbished by the Criminal Investigative Department [CID] of the Ghana Police Service.



The police, in a statement available to Peacefmonline.com, described A-Plus' claims as “baseless” – adding that it’s an “unsubstantiated” allegation.



Mr. Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye have thus been cleared by the police department; explaining that they have not committed any crime as claimed by the “Aben Be Bom” hit maker.



According to the Director General of the Police CID, Commissioner of Police Bright Oduro, a thorough investigation into the allegations reveal that it lacks credibility.



“The allegation of corruption of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility,” the statement read.



A-Plus, a sympathizer of the incumbent government, a couple of weeks ago, took to his Facebook page to heavily accuse the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of bribery and corruption.



He claimed the two had received bribes and described them as “fools” which he later apologized for his conduct after some public backlash.



A-Plus was later invited by the police CID after the presidency called for a probe into the issue.