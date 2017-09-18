Akufo-Addo’s Founders’ Day Proposal Pointless – Mintah Akandoh

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has described President Nana Akufo-Addo’s proposal to set aside a new day to mark the country's Founders’ Day as "needless".



President Nana Akufo-Addo has decided to propose legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as Founders’ Day and 21st September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, both of which will be observed as public holidays.



But the NDC MP, speaking on UTV's Adekye Nsroma stated; “this initiative need not stray us away from pressing issues affecting us as a state that needs to be tackled. We have gone too far to revisit this subject . . . In my humble opinion I believe this intention when realized will not serve its purpose, but will rather cause a disarray in our bid to revive our spirit of nationalism”.



“I don’t doubt the fact that we need to give reverence to our history, moral and cultural values, yet it will not be important wasting much time in doing that as is being observed now.”



This move by this current government, I know, is their intended agenda years back to show that Nkrumah is not the founder of this nation, contrary to what we have all known to be the truth," he added.



