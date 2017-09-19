Rawlings Is A Paid Agent Of The NPP?

Related Stories The accusations, attacks and counterattacks among the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2016 humiliating defeat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) seem not to have an end in sight.



Founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, has not been spared in the barrage of attacks from some members of the party.



The latest is Alhaji Muhammad Sani, Former Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman who is accusing Mr. Rawlings of being ‘a paid agent of the New Patriotic Party.’



Alhaji Sani, who is also an aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman believes the actions of Rawlings in recent times raise questions about his commitment to the progress of the party he founded.



Last week, Rawlings was reported to have suggested that should the Akufo-Addo-led administration continue with the note they have begun, it will be difficult for his party, NDC to topple the NPP in the 2020 polls.



“These people think they can unseat this man (Akufo-Addo) in 2020,” he asked. “NPP? After only four years? No!” he emphasized.



“If they do well in enough… And so far it doesn’t look too bad.” Rawlings added.



It appears his comments has not settled down well with Alhaji Sani who has suggested "the party should forget about the existence of Rawlings and chart a new course since he has now turned to be an avowed enemy of the party."



Alhaji Sani stressed, “I think we must stop glorifying Rawlings henceforth because he is a paid agent of the NPP and we must deal with him like a traitor.”



He doubts the assertion that Rawlings was the only founder of the NDC indicating “We have created a monster in Rawlings and he is now tormenting us…Rawlings cannot even claim to be the sole founder of the NDC.”



“At the time we founded NDC, Rawlings was still in the military and so couldn’t have founded a political party. There are lots of founders. I am not saying Jerry John Rawlings is not a founding member but he is not the only founder of NDC. We have founders everywhere so he alone cannot claim to be a sole founder.” he noted in an interview on Abusua FM.



Alhaji Muhammad Sani is, therefore, calling on members of the NDC to ignore Jerry John Rawlings and concentrate on returning the party to power.



The party organised a peace walk in Tamale led by its 2016 flagbearer, Former President John Dramani Mahama and is expected to embarkon a similar walk in Accra on Thursday, September 21, 2017.



These form part of effort to rebuild the unity in the party and return to the grassroots of the party.