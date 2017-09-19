NDC To Embark On 'Nkrumah Never Dies' Solidarity March

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on September 21, 2017 embark on a solidarity march to commemorate "the Founders Day Celebration of the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the Founder and first President of the Republic of Ghana.’’



A statement signed by a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, said, "the march, which will commence at 6am, will move from Nima, through Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to UTC and end up at the Community Center next to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum".



"Party loyalists must endeavour to show up massively to join the March in solidarity with all Ghanaians as well as all Socialist and Progressive Forces. It is a fact that "Nkrumah Never Dies" the statement added.





