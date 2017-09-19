Deal With A-Plus For Making 'Baseless' Corruption Allegation – Vitus Azeem to CID

Related Stories A Former Executive Director at the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem has asked the police to prosecute Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, for making “baseless” corruption allegations against two government officials.



According to him, if the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service are saying the allegations levelled against the two officials are ‘baseless’ then A-Plus should not be allowed to go scot free “otherwise anybody can just get up and make allegations; maybe it is just for some personal reasons”



Vitus Azeem’s comment follows the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the CID on corruption allegation made against President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor.



The CID after completing its investigations into the allegations as directed by the President, said “the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.”



Mr. Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye have thus been cleared by the police department; explaining that they have not committed any crime as claimed by the “Aben Be Bom” hit maker.



Speaking to this in an interview on Citi Eyewitness news, Monday, Vitus Azeem said “if it is proven that this person (A-plus) was telling lies I think we cannot leave it there because we should not allow people to make unsubstantiated allegation against individuals and just go free; there should be some action taken”.



However he has advised A-Plus to forward ‘the matter’ to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) if he “does not agree with this decision”