Mahama Fuelling Appiah Stadium To ‘Attack’ Rawlings - Informer Editor Alleges

Related Stories The Editor-In-Chief of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam has alleged that Ex-President John Dramani Mahama is fueling Appiah Stadium, a sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rain insults on Ex-President John Jerry Rawlings.



The Kumasi-based serial caller has recently launched a series of attacks on the former President for suggesting that the NDC would not be able to win the 2020 polls if they fail to purge themselves.



Appiah Stadium who is a staunch follower of former President John Dramani Mahama described Mr. Rawlings as an “immature politician” for doubting the NDC to win the 2020 elections.



But responding to the issue on Rainbow Radio, Andy Kankam slammed Appiah Stadium and described him as a “nobody” in the NDC to defame Mr. Rawlings.



He however accused Ex-President John Mahama for fuelling Appiah Stadium’s utterances and dared him to deny his allegation.



“I am daring former President John Dramani Mahama that if he is not behind what Appiah Stadium insults, he should immediately by close of day issue a statement to disown Appiah Stadium for insulting the founder of the party that he is politically immature,” he said.



Andy Kankam insisted that Appiah Stadium is doing “this to please Mr. Mahama and so he must come out to disassociate Appiah Stadium’s comments . . . If he [Mahama] fails to do so, then people are watching. People will decide for themselves. What the founder has said is simple.”



Former President Rawlings in a recent interview with TV3 said he would wish the NDC captures power in 2020 but questioned the readiness of the party.



"Let me simply say, that I will very much want to see the NPP beaten but do we have what it takes? Do we have the capacity to be able to wrestle power from them?" he questioned.



Mr. Rawlings was clarifying a widely reported story that captured him saying that it will be difficult for the NDC to regain power.



The former president clarifying the statement said if the NDC would win power in 2020, there are a lot of issues it must address indicating that the party has lost its moral grounds.